VP Jalloh Shows Support for Local Producers at Made in Sierra Leone Exhibition



Freetown: Sierra Leone’s Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has once again demonstrated his strong commitment to promoting homegrown enterprise and innovation by actively supporting local producers during the Made in Sierra Leone Exhibition held at the Bintumani Conference Center in Freetown.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, unlike many dignitaries who might simply tour such events, the Vice President personally purchased items from local entrepreneurs, reinforcing his commitment to the government’s ‘Produce Salone, Buy Salone’ campaign aimed at boosting domestic production and consumption.





The exhibition hall was filled with enthusiasm as Dr. Jalloh moved from booth to booth, engaging small business owners, listening to their stories, and admiring their creativity. His interactions reflected a leader who values innovation, hard work, and the determination behind every locally made product.





He patronized several farmers and manufacturers, purchasing a range of homegrown goods to demonstrate confidence in Sierra Leone’s agriculture and manufacturing sectors. One particularly heartwarming moment occurred when he bought a tray of locally produced eggs from a smiling vendor – a simple yet powerful gesture of leadership by example. He also purchased natural skincare products from a female entrepreneur, taking time to appreciate the quality and presentation of her work.





Earlier in his remarks, Vice President Jalloh urged Sierra Leoneans to embrace local products and recognize that supporting homegrown industries directly contributes to national progress. ‘When we buy what we produce, we create jobs, strengthen our economy, and build confidence in our own people,’ he said.





For many exhibitors, the Vice President’s personal engagement went beyond symbolic support – it was an act of validation and encouragement. His presence and participation underscored the message that building Sierra Leone’s future begins with believing in and supporting what is proudly made in Sierra Leone.

