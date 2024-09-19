Wa Naa commends MTN Ghana for dedicated support to Wala Traditional Council

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Paramount Chief of the Wala Traditional Area, has expressed gratitude to Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana for its dedicated support to the traditional council in diverse ways.

‘MTN has always been around and lending its support to the Wa Naa and the Wala Traditional Council in many endeavours and so His Majesty prays that may almighty Allah lift MTN Ghana to the highest level’, Jimpenhi Naa Kadri Ibrahim, the Secretary to Wa Naa, said.

The Chief gave the commendation when MTN Ghana donated to the Dumba Festival Planning Committee to support the festival celebration.

The donation included a cheque for GH?10,000.00, GH?1,000.00 worth of MTN airtime, packs of soft drinks and bottled water among others.

Kpaalamuna Naa Ibrahim Saaka, the Chairman of the Dumba Planning Committee, received the items on behalf of the Traditional Council.

The Wala Traditional Council, Tuesday, September 10, 2024, commenced activities to mark this year’s annual Dumba festival celebrati

on with the climax expected to take place on Friday, 20th September 2024 at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Place.

Naa Kadri assured MTN Ghana of the ‘unalloyed loyalty of the Wala people’ towards the patronage of its ‘essential service.’

Presenting the items, Mr Seth Owusu, the Upper West Regional Manager of MTN Ghana, indicated the commitment of the telecommunication company to provide distinguished customer service to the people during the celebration.

He said they had set up customer experience centres at the festival grounds and encouraged the people to visit the MTN stands to access their services.

He mentioned some of the customer services to include free Mobile Money registration and fraud education.

Mr Owusu encouraged the public to patronise the ‘innovative products and services’ of MTN such as the ‘Sunday special’, ‘free after one’ and the MTN digital mobile applications such as the MyMTN, AYOBA to enhance their experience with MTN.

Source: Ghana News Agency