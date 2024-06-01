WAPA distributes 6,000 sanitary pads to girls, women in Lagos communities



In a bid to ensure good menstrual hygiene among girls and women in Lagos state, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) distributed 6,000 sanitary pads to various communities.

Mrs Bolaji Dada, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, disclosed this at a programme organised to commemorate the 2024 World Hygiene Day on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Menstrual Hygiene Day is commemorated yearly on May 29 to create awareness on the importance of good hygiene during menstruation.

Dada noted the importance of empowering women and girls by providing them with tools and knowledge they need to manage their period safely and confidently.

She explained that girls and women are faced with challenges due to lack of access to sanitary products, clean water and proper facilities, with consequences on their health, education and general wellbeing.

‘As we come together to commemorate this day, it is imperative that we shine a light on

this crucial issue that affects millions of women and girls around the world.

‘This year’s theme, `Together for a Period Friendly World’, resonates deeply with our commitment to ensure that every girl child has access to resources and support they need to manage their menstruation with dignity and ease.

‘Menstrual hygiene is not just a health issue; it is a matter of human rights, dignity and equality. Unfortunately, women around the world still face challenges in accessing menstrual products.

‘We must work together to break taboos, beliefs and silence surrounding menstruation, provide reliable and affordable menstrual products to those in need and have access to information to manage their menstruation in a safe way.

‘The 6,000 sanitary packs comprise a pack of pads, soaps and menstrual cycle calendar to aid girls and women to calculate their cycle,’ she said.

She commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his unflinching support and commitment in empowering women in the state.

The Commissioner affirmed WA

PA’s commitment to collaborate with other agencies and private organisations to enhance the status of women within the state.

Speaking also, Mrs Amaka Aniekwe, the representative of Amiga Sanitary Pad, urged government to reduce import duties and VAT on sanitary products to ensure affordability.

Aniekwe also advised girls and women to adopt good menstrual hygiene to avoid infections and other health related issue, describing menstruation as a natural biology process every woman should be proud of.

‘It is still sad that some girls and women still suffer period poverty in this present time. There is need for government to reduce or remove excess taxation and VAT on sanitary products’.

Speaking also, Mrs Yemisi Kalesanwo, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, reaffirmed WAPA’s commitment to empowering more women in various acquisition skills.

NAN reports that some of the communities that benefited from the gesture included Isheri-Olowora in Berger, Agbalata market in Badagry, Ipedo market Ikeja and Ilaje

community in Kosofe.

Others are Agbayi riverine community 1 and 2, Oko Agbon community in Kosofe, Isheri Grammer School in Berger among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria