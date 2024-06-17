WAPA Urges Lagos Youth to Embrace Creativity and Innovation

Lagos: Mrs Bolaji Dada, Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has urged young people to embrace creativity and innovation to thrive in their careers. She gave this charge on Wednesday during a programme organised by the Ministry to mark the 2025 World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID) in Lagos.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, WCID, celebrated globally on April 21, raises awareness of creativity’s key role in human development. Dada emphasised that thinking outside the box fosters a resilient and progressive society, urging youth to apply creativity and innovation in all aspects of life. She noted that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration continues to invest in skills acquisition and vocational training for women and young people.

‘In today’s fast-changing world, creativity is essential – from business to technology – the strength of ideas and original thinking cannot be overstated,’ she said. She described this year’s WCID theme, ‘Harnessing Creativity for Global Progress,’ as both timely and uplifting for the Ministry’s ongoing mission. The Ministry, she said, aims to empower and transform lives through skill-building, education, and innovation across the state.

Dada called on the private sector, NGOs, and development partners to collaborate with the Ministry to expand platforms for creativity to flourish. She praised the instructors at the skills centres for their dedication to passing on valuable knowledge and practical skills to their students. She also encouraged those who showcased their crafts during the training to remain committed and continue honing their skills.

‘We are proud to display the remarkable talents of our students in trades like fashion, catering, carpentry, beadwork, and digital technology. These young artisans and creatives represent the future we envision – one driven by innovation, inclusion, and economic empowerment. We must understand that innovation grows where support, mentorship, and investment are present. Let’s equip our youth with tools, opportunities, and confidence to imagine, create, and achieve great things,’ she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Joy Ikpea, the resource person at the event, urged youth to distinguish themselves through creativity and innovative approaches. She described innovation as the country’s ‘new crude oil’ and encouraged young people to tap into its potential to succeed. ‘What sets you apart in a crowd doing the same job is your creativity and uniqueness. The world isn’t waiting for excuses – it wants to see what you’re doing differently,’ she added.