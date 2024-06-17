War Against Cybercrime and Unethical Online Behaviour Yields Positive Results: FG



Abuja: The Federal Government has announced that its initiatives aimed at discouraging cybercrime and unethical online behaviour are showing promising results. Malam Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made this statement during a news conference in Abuja, preceding the National Cybersecurity Conference.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Inuwa highlighted the conference as a platform to build upon the successes achieved in sanitizing the online environment. The event is set to be co-hosted by NITDA in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), QNA-a Dubai-based event company-alongside other collaborators. Scheduled to take place from July 7 to 10, the conference will focus on the theme: ‘Building a Resilient Digital Future.’





Inuwa emphasized the necessity for urgent cybersecurity measures in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. He noted that while the digital age offers immense opportunities for innovation and economic advancement, it also presents significant cybersecurity challenges. Projections indicate that by 2025, global cybercrime damages could escalate to 10.5 trillion dollars annually, up from three trillion dollars in 2015. In Nigeria, the rise of sophisticated cyber-attacks, often enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI), underscores the critical need for strong preventive actions. Inuwa advocated for equipping the nation’s youth with skills in technology and digital innovation to harness their potential for positive societal contributions.





In addition, Inuwa urged young people to take advantage of the government’s initiatives and engage in the cyberspace constructively. The conference will also feature Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, aimed at recognizing individual and institutional efforts in safeguarding the nation’s cyberspace integrity.





Mr. Saad Abubakar, the National Cybersecurity Coordinator at ONSA, stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing cybersecurity issues. He highlighted concerns such as the vulnerability of children and the elderly to online threats, with 50 percent falling prey to cyberbullying, cyber sextortion, and other malicious activities. Abubakar called for a concerted effort to secure cyberspace while providing online services.





Earlier, Mr. Mohammed Lawal, Director of the Cybersecurity Department at NITDA, emphasized the need to strengthen digital infrastructure resilience as part of embracing digital transformation.

