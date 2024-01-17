‘We are not favourites yet’ – Mali Coach

Mali Coach, Eric Chelle insists his side cannot be counted as one of the favourites in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite their 2-0 win over South Africa in their opening Group E match on Tuesday evening. The Eagles, who had a slow start in the opening half came back a better structured side to soar to a 2-0 win. Speaking after the match in Korhogo, Coach Chelle said he was happy with the victory but cautioned against complacency adding that, there were still two matches to be played. 'I want to congratulate the players for this victory. During the first half, it wasn't good. We were under pressure in the first half. During the second half, we showed intensity. We conceded a penalty, and had it been scored, it may have been a different outcome,' said Chelle. 'Each nation has its chance, and this tournament would be very interesting because each team has qualities. I would not say we are favourites to win the group just yet. 'Yes, we got the victory, but a lot can still happen. We still have matches to play and so we have to keep working hard' concluded Chelle. Mali go top of Group E with a better goal advantage than Namibia who edged Tunisia 1-0 in the earlier kick off. Source: Ghana News Agency