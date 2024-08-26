We need better approach in collecting royalties – Dr Bawumia



Ghana’s Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has stated the need for a better approach to be used in the collection of royalties while assisting Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) in carrying out its responsibilities.

He said this during a media encounter on Sunday, where he stated his government’s interventions in the creative arts field while unveiling new plans for the sector.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the creative arts industry needs more investments to enable it to grow further?since it is one of the key components of economic growth.??

‘One of the concerns that has been brought to my attention in a discussion is essentially the collection of royalties, and I hear some artists have designated some people somewhere to collect their royalties.

‘For me, I think we need a better approach that would help GHAMRO in this area, and we are going to use tax incentives, including the flat tax system,’ he said.

Vice President Bawumia also revealed their

intention to establish a travel protocol service to assist artistes, performers, and other creatives in honouring foreign shows.

He also mentioned the several infrastructural projects that have been completed in the creative arts sector, including Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Bunso Eco Park, Bonwire Kente Museum, and the upgrade of the Kintampo Water Falls.

Dr. Bawumia also stated that they had supported some major events in the country, including Beyond the Return, Chalewote, and Rhythms On Da Runway, among others.

Source: Ghana News Agency