West Mamprusi NCCE holds second Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting



The West Mamprusi Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held its second Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting to sensitise members on their roles towards preventing extremist groups from entering the country.

The day’s meeting, held at Walewale, was also to ensure peace and tolerance in this electioneering period as well as to educate members on the effects of spreading fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

It was attended by the leadership of political parties in the area, religious leaders, youth groups, persons living with disabilities, civil society organisations and heads of department.

Mr Imoro Issahaku Thomas, West Mamprusi Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the meeting, urged participants to guard against extremist tendencies in their communities as the country approached the general election in December.

He urged members of political parties to tolerate divergent views and desist from misinformation and disinformation in this electione

ering period.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mr Seth Akuamoah Agyekum, Walewale District Police Commander, who was the facilitator, urged participants to be vigilant and report suspicious characters in the communities to any police station for them to take immediate action.

ASP Agyekum urged leadership of political parties to impress on their followers to adhere to due processes in resolving grievances amongst themselves.

Mr Wilberforce Zangina, North East Regional Director of NCCE, who was represented at the meeting, urged the participants to encourage their community members to be law abiding and focus on maintaining the peace being enjoyed in the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency