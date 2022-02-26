WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

4.8 million people assisted

USD 3.7 million cash-based transfers provided

USD 575 million (January 2021 - June 2022) net funding requirements

46,141 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 3.7 million people, including those affected by drought and floods, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and malnourished women and children. WFP continued to provide life-saving assistance in conflict-affected Northern Ethiopia.

Relief

• In the Tigray Region, WFP continued to deliver emergency food assistance to 307,802 people. In the Afar and Amhara Regions, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 227,277 (refugees?) and 225,433 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and food insecure people in host communities in December.

• In the Somali Region, WFP continued to provide food assistance to IDPs, and people affected by climate shocks in December. WFP assisted 1.73 million people with 21,200 mt of food and cash-based transfers (CBT) valued at USD 1.42 million in December.

Nutrition

• In December, WFP provided treatment of moderate acute malnutrition and prevention of wasting to 962,900 children aged 6 to 59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) through distribution of 4,300 mt of specialized nutritious foods under targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) and blanket supplementary feeding (BSF) activities.

Support to Refugees

• WFP supported 680,050 refugees with 7,370 mt of in-kind food assistance and USD 422,100 CBT in 24 refugee camps across Ethiopia in December.

School Feeding

• In December, WFP’s on-site school feeding activities reached 108,700 school children with 295 mt of food. Supporting local livelihoods, WFP supported 52,106 children through its homegrown school feeding initiative.

Fresh Food Vouchers (FFV)

• The FFV Programme supports households with PLWG and children under the age of two to access fresh food and improve their dietary diversity. In December, conflict and insecurity in the Afar and Amhara Regions hampered WFP’s FFV access – halting the programme for 16,000 households.

Livelihoods

• To strengthen the livelihoods of communities, WFP supported over 54,625 people through trainings on village savings and loan associations and other livelihood strengthening activities.

Among these trainings, 12 sessions were held on socialcohesion and peacebuilding messages.

Source: World Food Programme