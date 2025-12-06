WFP Unveils Five-Year Strategic Plan to Support Sierra Leone’s National Development Goals



Freetown: The World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director, Mr. Andrew Adero, met with the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Madam Kenyeh Barlay, on Wednesday to present the new WFP Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for 2026-2030. The strategy is designed to align closely with Sierra Leone’s National Development Plan and the government’s Feed Salone initiative, ensuring that all efforts contribute directly to national priorities.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, during the briefing, Mr. Adero explained that the CSP serves as both a strategic roadmap and a financial instrument, consolidating WFP’s multi-year commitment to Sierra Leone. The plan emphasizes transparency, coordinated results, and strong alignment with the Ministry’s Medium-Term National Development Plan. By creating a clear pathway for joint financing with development partners, the CSP aims to direct every dollar toward accelerating the country’s economic transformation.





‘The CSP embeds school feeding, value-chain development, and complementary nutrition initiatives within the national productivity agenda,’ stated Mr. Adero. ‘We recognize that sustainable economic growth depends on improving nutrition, educational outcomes, and rural incomes. This plan positions WFP’s work as a direct investment in Sierra Leone’s long-term competitiveness.’





A key component of the new strategy is the strengthening and expansion of the national school feeding programme. Plans are underway to increase the number of benefiting pupils from 250,000 to 300,000, with a focus on extending reach to underserved sub-communities. Importantly, the programme will prioritize the use of locally sourced produce, actively involving smallholder farmers-particularly youth-to boost local agriculture and enhance national food sufficiency.





In her response, Minister Kenyeh Barlay welcomed the strategic alignment of WFP’s plan with the government’s agenda. She stressed the critical role of technology in empowering local farmers and promoting home-grown food production. ‘We recognize the significance of technology in realizing the potential of our local farmers,’ Minister Barlay said.





She pointed to inspiring local innovations, such as the Tech-farm initiative led by young entrepreneurs in Kono District, which integrates artificial intelligence into the production of rice, poultry, and fish. The Minister encouraged WFP to explore supporting such grassroots, technology-driven models that align with national objectives.





Minister Barlay also expressed her appreciation for WFP’s sustained contributions to Sierra Leone, particularly in school feeding, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a strong, coordinated partnership with all development actors to achieve shared development goals.

