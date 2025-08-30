Wike Hails Tinubu, Commends Turnout in Rivers LG Elections



Port harcourt: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing local government elections in Rivers. Wike made the remarks on Saturday after casting his vote at Polling Unit 007, Ward 9, Rumuepirikom Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA). He commended President Bola Tinubu for ensuring that the polls were held in line with constitutional provisions.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the elections are crucial for stabilising governance at the grassroots level, particularly following the Supreme Court’s ruling that caretaker committees in local governments are unconstitutional. Wike emphasized that the absence of elected officials could impede the flow of funds from the Federation Account to local government accounts.





Wike noted that the successful conduct of the elections would enable local governments to receive direct funding and function effectively once the emergency rule is lifted in September. He highlighted the anticipated strengthening of local governance with the expected restoration of the governor and state House of Assembly by September 18.





He commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for organising the elections and praised residents for turning out in large numbers, particularly in city and rural areas. Wike expressed optimism that by the end of the day, elected officials would emerge and be sworn in, restoring full recognition to local government authorities.





Wike dismissed concerns that the elections could be invalidated, stating that the process was now legally recognised and transparent. He noted the significant voter turnout in his community, Rumuepirikom, and reported similar enthusiasm in other areas, especially rural communities.





The minister urged citizens to support the electoral process, stressing that elected representatives at the local level are essential for effective governance and development.

