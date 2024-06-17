Wike Lauded as a Transformative Leader by Obafemi Awolowo University VC



Ile-Ife: Prof. Adebayo Bamire, Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has described Mr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as a pragmatic and result-driven public servant. Bamire made these remarks during the university’s 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture titled ‘Nigeria of our Dreams,’ delivered by Wike in Ile-Ife on Thursday.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Bamire highlighted Wike’s achievements as a former minister of education, former governor of Rivers, and currently as the minister of the FCT. He noted Wike’s bold urban renewal initiatives and his role in accelerating infrastructure development in Nigeria’s capital. Bamire emphasized Wike’s commitment to service delivery, political courage, and leadership style, which have earned him nationwide recognition.

The vice-chancellor further stated that Wike exemplifies purposeful leadership needed for Nigeria’s progress in governance, policy execution, and institutional reform. He praised the transforma

tive work Wike is accomplishing in the FCT, particularly in developing quality road networks, and expressed a desire to see similar impacts at OAU.

Bamire also reflected on the theme of the lecture, ‘Nigeria of our Dream,’ describing it as timely and thought-provoking. He stressed the importance of the lecture as a platform for reflection and engagement, especially at a critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Additionally, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, described the lecture as the institution’s first since its establishment in 1961. He praised Wike for his commitment to good governance and his accomplishments in the political sphere. Oyeweso expressed the belief that Wike’s political style would soon become a subject of study.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, also welcomed Wike to Ife, commending President Bola Tinubu for appointing Wike to serve the country, irrespective of his political affiliation.