Win-Win Cooperation Between CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited and Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology and Equipment Inc.

YANTAI, China, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (SGX:5TP) forged a strategic partnership with Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology and Equipment Inc. (NEEQ: 836079), in the hope of taking the development of mining industry to a new level through their cooperation.

Their cooperation for the first time brought win-win results in 2017, thus laying a solid foundation for their further collaboration. On the other side, building on its advanced technologies and equipment and professional services, Xinhai is able to help CNMC achieve maximum benefits.

At the signing ceremony, the executive president of CNMC said, “As a publicly listed company in Malaysia, CNMC has taken the lead in Malaysia’s mining sector for two consecutive years. To secure our leading position, we have set high standards for our partners in terms of the quality and quantity of products. With a high level of execution capability and customer-oriented awareness, Xinhai is an influential player in the mining industry and boasts global perspectives and pioneering spirit. Zhang Yunlong, chairman of Xinhai, is a senior mineral processing engineer who proves to be a specialist. He also serves as a fellow member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).”

Mr Zhang also said, “The cooperation between Xinhai and CNMC has brought fruitful results for us, with the project operating normally. Xinhai is delighted to continue providing services for CNMC. Thanks to its rich overseas EPC project experience, Xinhai is forging ahead with its strategy of expanding businesses to foreign markets.”

Their cooperation drew the wide attention of mass media. The event grabbed the headlines in Malaysia’s three largest Chinese newspapers-Nanyang Siang Pau Malaysia, China Press and Sin Chew Daily. It is expected that Xinhai will continue to offer tailored solutions and world-class services to its clients for years to come while adhering to the principle of “Optimal solutions for your mine!”.