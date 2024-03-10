Winnifred Ntumi ends Ghana’s medal drought with gold

Twenty-one year-old weightlifter, Winnifred Ntumi, has ended Ghana's medal drought with three medals at the ongoing African Games in Accra. The African champion managed to sweep silver medals in the women's 49kg event before clinching the topmost prize in the 45kg event. She is now Ghana's first athlete to win gold in the competition, while have also promised to also make the nation proud Ntumi's journey in weightlifting has been quite exceptional, securing three medals at the 2023 Africa Weightlifting Championship, Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, among others. The one-time Sports Writers Association Female Weightlifter of the Year won three bronze medals at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, finishing as the first Ghanaian to win a medal at the continental Weightlifting competition. With a display of beautiful traditional dances, performances and more the 13th African Games opened at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday night. More than 6,000 athletes are competing in 29 disciplines. ?They represent 53 countries. The disciplines include armwrestling, basketball, boxing, chess, football, volleyball, handball, athletics, table tennis, and badminton. The competition will close on 23rd March 2024. Source: Ghana News Agency