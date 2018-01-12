With N14b on offer, Western Lotto raises stakes with Powerball Max

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaming and entertainment firm Western Lotto Nigeria Limited has raised the stakes in the gaming business in Nigeria with the introduction of Powerball Max, one of the latest games in the franchise.

Powerball Max, a US lottery, offers winnings of up to N14b ($26,000,000.00). Western Lotto Nigeria Limited is the official partner of the lottery.

Powerball is the wealthiest lottery in the world, offering an N562billion jackpot. Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday in the US or Thursday and Sunday Nigerian time.

The Managing Director of Western Lotto Nigeria Limited, Mr Yomi Ogunfowora, said the gamers on the platform could tap into the nine ways through which to win prizes. Jackpots never fall below N14billion at any given time. Winners share from a large pot.

According to him, Western Lotto added the Powerball Max to its rich bouquet of games in line with its pledge “to bring world-class entertainment to Nigerians”.

Participation in the Powerball Max cost only N200 per game.

The frontline gaming platform allows Nigerians the opportunity to play and win millions of dollars offered by other renowned games like Mega Millions, Euro Millions, Euro Jackpot and the UK Lotto.

Ogunforowa said: “We are committed to bringing undiluted world-class entertainment and this is a major one for us. For someone to participate directly in these international games is a huge opportunity. Nigerians are intelligent and fun-loving. Hopefully, the world will soon celebrate a jackpot winner in this country.”

He disclosed that over 18,000 gamers had won different cash prizes at www.westernlotto.com, including Dorcas Nwagbara, who won N15million in September 2017.

“Our platform is synonymous with winnings. We have had people win N100, 000 N500, 000, N1million and other mouth-watering cash prizes. Last September, a graduate of Imo State University, Dorcas Nwagbara, won N15million.

“We have many other games on our portal, including the fast-paced Lotto Race game where you win by the minutes. We are giving Nigerians a platform to better their lives,” Ogunfowora added.

