Women inclined Network inaugurated to push rights of indigenous women, PWDs

A network of indigenous women has been inaugurated to empower and push the rights and holistic development of women, girls, and People with Disabilities (PwDs) in the country. The Network for Women's Rights and Environmental Governance (NEWREG) comprises 15-member women Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Eastern regions. Besides promoting the well-being of indigenous women and girls, the organisation further sought to mitigate the impact of climate change and promote environmental sustainability in the five regions. Members would also share experiences, promote mineral governance, and deliberate, identify and tackle challenges confronting the growth of their respective challenges as well as other problems inimical to the development of women, girls and PwDs. The Sunyani-based Livelihood and Environment Ghana (LEG), an environmentally inclined NGO with support from the Global Green Grant Fund brought the women together to form the NEWREG. Global Green Grant Fund i s one of the leading organisations in the world supporting grassroots-led efforts to protect the planet and the rights of people, impacting millions of lives around the globe. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the network, Mr Richard Adjei-Poku, the Executive Director of LEG, highlighted the purpose of the network and asked the members to focus and strategize well to achieve their objectives. He noted that the impact of climate change was well felt and had a direct link with women and girls, children and the PWDs, hence the need for the network to help intensify advocacy on national adaptation and mitigation measures. Mr Adjei-Poku commended the Global Green Grant Fund for its continuous support to Ghana and expressed the hope that other development partners would assist the network in undertaking its activities to achieve desirable outcomes. Ms Irene Owusu, the Convener of the Network, said the meeting would also enable the members to rev iew and adopt a constitution. She called on other NGOs and funding organisations to come to their aid and support their activities too. Source: Ghana News Agency