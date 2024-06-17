Workers Day: Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Support for Lagos State Workers



Lagos: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commended workers’ resilience, reiterating his administration’s support for them. Sanwo-Olu gave the re-assurance at the 2025 Workers Day celebration with the theme: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in Midst of Economic Hardship’. The event held on Thursday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, he adopted speeches presented by labour unions and re-affirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the state’s workforce and delivering a more robust public service. ‘I have listened to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC); I understand your demands, I have adopted your speeches and we will continue to work as partners in progress,’ Sanwo-Olu stated. He emphasized that their goal is to ensure workers’ earnings sufficiently meet their needs and pledged to continue enhancing infrastructure to improve workers’ lives.





Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to workers for braving the rain to celebrate, recognizing their integral contribution to the government. He announced that the 2026 May Day celebration would be held at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere to accommodate the growing number of participants.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that despite the rainfall, workers’ turnout for the event was substantial. Labour unions engaged in a vibrant march past, donning customized T-shirts, caps, and ‘ankara’ fabrics in various hues.





The state Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, and the state Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, praised Lagos State workers for their dedication. They also highlighted several initiatives by the state government aimed at improving staff welfare and providing a conducive work environment.

