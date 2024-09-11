World Assemblies of God to host 2026 Congress in Accra



The World Assemblies of God Fellowship (WAGF) will host its maiden Congress in Accra, Ghana.

The Congress, which starts from October 14 to 16, 2026, is part of activities of the Fellowship agreed on at its 2024 Executive Council Meeting held in Accra.

Reverend Domimic Yeo, the Chairman, WAGF, speaking at a press briefing in Accra, said the choice of Ghana for the upcoming Congress was due to the peaceful atmosphere of the country.

The Congress will bring together over 10,000 members across the country in Ghana.

‘Ghana has demonstrated that it is the beacon of hope for Africa by democratically and peacefully, irrespective of their political, religious, or ethnic differences,’ he said.

The upcoming Congress, he stated, would bring a lot of economic benefits to Ghana and push the nation higher on the world stage, grow businesses, and attract investors to the country.

He said the purpose of the Fellowship was to pursue the fulfilment of the Lord’s command to evangelise the lost in the shortest possible tim

e and provide them the opportunity to hear and respond to the gospel.

Rev Yeo said the Church had embarked on major World social action interventions for communities in distress.

‘We are actively involved in disaster intervention through Convoy of Hope.Last year, a total of $ 25,000 worth of goods was donated to victims of spillage of the water from the Akosombo dam in Ghana,’ he said.

He commended Ghanaians for their tolerance, and urged that the impending elections be held in the same peaceful manner as the previous ones.

‘We, in Assemblies of God worldwide, are standing with you in prayer because the scriptures enjoin us to pray for nations in which we dwell, so we can worship our God in peace,’ he said.

Rev Yeo appealed to all political, security, and other actors in the electoral process to do their jobs well in the interest of peace.

Source: Ghana News Agency