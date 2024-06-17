World Bank and Katsina State to Build 1,500 Household Latrines



Katsina: The World Bank, in collaboration with the Katsina State Government, is set to construct latrines for approximately 1,500 households across three Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state. Alhaji Ibrahim Dankaba, the Executive Director of the state’s Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (STOWASSA), announced this initiative during an advocacy visit to the Chairmen and key stakeholders of the benefiting LGAs-Baure, Funtua, and Kafur.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dankaba was represented by Mr. Muntari Sani-Saulawa, a Sanitation Officer, during the visit. The visit was part of preparations for the 2025 Household Latrines Exercise under the World Bank-supported NG-SURWASH project. Key activities of the initiative include community engagement for forming Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Committees (WASHCOMs), establishing Grievance Redress Committees (GRCs), and conducting household baseline surveys and screenings.





Dankaba stated that these activities aim to strengthen community involvement and lay the groundwork for sustainable sanitation improvements. This aligns with the project’s goal of achieving universal access to safe water and sanitation. The project plans to construct 1,500 household latrines across the three selected LGAs. In Baure LGA, communities such as Garki, Babban-Mutum, and Yanduna will receive 125 latrines. In Funtua LGA, the communities of Nassarawa and Dikke will benefit from 250 latrines each, while Mahuta and Gozaki in Kafur LGA will also receive 250 household latrines each.

