World No Tobacco Day: Don’t equate tobacco use with masculinity, FDA warns



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the youth to disregard the widely held misconception linking smoking tobacco to masculinity.

Madam Francisca Obeng, the Central Regional Head of the Authority, said: ‘Do not be misled into thinking that using tobacco and other addictive substances signifies masculinity.’

‘Instead, demonstrate your masculinity through academic and social achievements with unwavering determination in all your endeavours and leave a lasting impact that garners admiration whenever your name is mentioned.’

Madam Obeng gave the advice on Friday at separate events to mark the ‘World No Tobacco Day’ in the Cape Coast Metropolis, on the theme: ‘Safeguarding Children from the Interference of the Tobacco Industry.’

Focusing on addictive substances, she educated numerous artisans, traders, drivers and students on the hazards of smoking tobacco and the use of other harmful substances.

The World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 to lead a global campaign aimed at raising awa

reness about the risks associated with tobacco use and advocate effective measures to reduce consumption.

The discussions serve as a platform for young individuals, policymakers and advocates of tobacco control worldwide to address the issue.

It also calls on governments to implement policies that protect young people from the manipulative practices of tobacco products and related industries.

Despite the decrease in cigarette smoking over the years due to remarkable efforts by the tobacco control community, the World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasises the need for further action to safeguard vulnerable populations.

Globally, there is a diminishing population of adult tobacco users, totalling 1.25 billion, according to the WHO tobacco trends report, with approximately one in five adults worldwide using tobacco, compared to one in three in the year 2000.

Madam Obeng noted that the youth were at a crucial stage in life and, therefore, decisions they made could significantly impact their physical, mental h

ealth and overall well-being.

‘We trust that you are cognisant of the harmful effects of tobacco on human organs, including cancer, kidney and liver diseases, oral and throat infections, and strokes.’

‘Tobacco and substance abuse present serious risks to our physical and mental health. Whether it involves smoking cigarettes, vaping, or experimenting with drugs, these behaviours could lead to addiction, health complications, and even premature death. We cannot afford to ignore this reality.’

She urged teachers to protect students, listen to their concerns and educate them on the adverse effects of substance abuse.

‘If we fail to educate them, they will also falter, as it takes a community to raise a child, and we must play our part in moulding them into responsible young men and women to strive for a brighter future,’ Madam Obeng said.

‘Distinguished educators, I urge you to kindly build relationships with these young individuals.’

Some students of Mfantsipim School commended the school’s extensive couns

elling programme, which educated students on the dangers of using tobacco, marijuana, and other harmful substances.

However, others called on the government to closely monitor the advertising strategies of addictive substances that attract children and adolescents, particularly through social media and streaming platforms.

Source: Ghana News Agency