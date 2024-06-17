World Refugee Day Raises Concerns Over Displacement Challenges in Kebbi

Birnin Kebbi: The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kebbi has expressed concerns that challenges arising from unaddressed displacements could pose significant societal issues in the country if not addressed.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Director of the agency in the state, Malam Nasir Karofi, highlighted these concerns while speaking to newsmen during the commemoration of the 2025 World Refugee Day in Birnin Kebbi. Karofi emphasized the potential consequences of unaddressed displacement, such as an increase in out-of-school children, a rise in street begging, and a heightened risk of recruitment by criminal elements. He noted that when families face displacement without proper support, children may miss educational opportunities, and vulnerable individuals may be pushed into desperate circumstances.

Karofi further stated that World Refugee Day serves as a reminder for the state and nation to acknowledge the realities of displacement, even when not evident in large camps. He urged citizens, government tiers, and partners to embrace civic duties and work towards systematically identifying and supporting displaced persons. The director also encouraged the establishment of formal IDP centers to provide accountability and targeted assistance.

The director commended Governor Nasir Idris for his immediate response and support to communities affected by banditry in the state. Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment and Orientation, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar-Jombali, assured that the state government would collaborate with relevant agencies to address challenges faced by internally displaced persons (IDPs).

NAN reports that the theme for the 2025 World Refugee Day is “Community as a Superpower.” The global observance, first held in 2001, marks the 50th anniversary of the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.