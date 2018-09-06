XCMG’s Excellent Operator Program Prepares Leaders Of the Future for Challenges Of Smart Manufacturing Era

Based on the skill level and needs of each trainee, program managers have customized lesson plans that help each person master the skills necessary to succeed in a industry that is being revolutionized by advances in artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing. The program included work with three-dimensional simulations, a skills competition, mentoring sessions, operation and assembly training courses, and a visit to the smart manufacturing facility for XCMG’s large-tonnage excavators to learn about the future of the construction machinery industry.

“We have been excited by the talent and drive of all of the trainees from China and other countries around the world who participated in the Program,” said Li Ge, Deputy Party Secretary of XCMG. “The foundation for a successful career in the construction machinery industry is an ability to understand and adapt to the incredible changes that the era of smart manufacturing is bringing to our business. Learning about XCMG’s world-class, cutting-edge manufacturing processes is the best way for them to gain the skills that they need to become future innovators and leaders.”

The international trainees who participated in this year’s session hailed from Pakistan, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Kuwait, Qatar and Mongolia. Program facilitators conducted team-building and cultural activities to introduce participants to the history, culture and folk customs of Xuzhou.

Kuwaiti Sudhi Pushkaran said, “The Program offers an opportunity to meet operators from different countries as well as learn about XCMG’s transformation from traditional manufacturing to digital, networked and smart solutions.”

The Program is one of 14 projects that are a part of XCMG’s “For A Better Life” global public welfare campaign which has benefited more than 300 trainees worldwide since its launch in 2016.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world’s construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 182 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.