Yahaya’s strike seals win for Accra Lions over Medeama in outstanding week 18 match



Accra Lions secured a crucial 1-0 win over Medeama in their outstanding week 18 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Mohammed Yahaya’s second-half strike was enough to secure all three points for Accra Lions, who moved into eighth position on the league log with 33 points, the same as Medeama.

It was the second consecutive loss for the defending Ghana Premier League Champions following their exit from this season’s CAF Champions League campaign.

Medeama were dominant in the first half, creating a lot of chances, but Accra Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu was superb in the post, denying the likes of Osah Bernardinho and Daniel Lomotey.

But it was the Accra Lions who came out very strong after the break, and Dominic Amponsah nearly found the net with an hour played, but his effort was saved by Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei.

The flow of the game was superb, with both sides playing some good football but lacking prolificacy in front of goal.

Yahaya broke the deadlock in the

73rd minute after some good play from Dominic Amponsah on the wings as he teed up the striker, who calmly slotted from close range.

Accra Lions firmly held onto their lead despite the late surge of attack from Medeama to secure all three points at the end of regulation time.

