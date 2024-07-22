Yamfo RC ‘A’ 1983-year group supports the school with furniture



Mr. Williams Boakye-Baafi, Ahafo Regional Manager of Catholic Schools, has commended members of 1983 Year Group of Yamfo Roman Catholic ‘A’ Basic School, for their continued support in improving learning outcomes in the school.

He said the old students had demonstrated greater commitment to strengthening the school’s capacity to deliver quality education to the pupils to help in the advancement of their academic journey.

Mr. Boakye-Baafi, gave the commendation when the members of the 1983 Year Group donated some educational resources, made up of 145 Mono Desks and one carton of white Board marker to the school.

He expressed the Church’s and the School’s gratitude to the old students for their kind support and appealed to other year groups of the school to emulate the gesture and come to the aid of the school.

Mr. Boakye-Baafi treated the teachers and pupils to make good use of the items to achieve its intended purpose and advised the school authorities to cultivate the habit of maintenance to increase the

life span of the desks.

He also advised the pupils to focus on their learning and desist from social vices such as gambling and video games during contact hours.

Reverend Francis Ayana, Local Manager of the Yamfo Roman Catholic Schools and Parish Priest of Yamfo Catholic Church, indicated that the church was ready to partner individuals and organizations to help to improve teaching and learning outcomes of the pupils in the area.

Mr. Richard Oduro, Secretary of the 1983 Year Group, said the members would continue to support improving the learning outcomes of the pupils.

He entreated the pupils to be obedient and respectful through their studies to help motivate their teachers to give out their best to improve learning outcomes in the school.

Source: Ghana News Agency