Your inability cannot see my ability, punch-line of the fashion showcase by Nauman Arfeen at Fashion Pakistan Week – Spring Summer Edition 2018.

Karachi, March 12: Special children are precious and one of us! They can do wonders for our country as a nation. If only they are given a proper platform to exhibit their capabilities and talent.

This was the message in one of the showcase in the second and final day of the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) which displayed the creations of our nation’s noted fashion designer, Nauman Arfeen.

The gem of the day was the impressive walk of the special Olympians who walked for Nauman Arfeen, flaunting their medals and winning applause of the overwhelmed audience for these unsung heroes of Pakistan.

This brave display of courage and dedication stressed the need to give the required platform to the special Olympians at governmental level.

The show was made a big success due to the cooperation, leadership and dedication of Ronak Lakhani, chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan whose great role made it all possible and to highlight the achievements of our nation’s pride, the special child Olympians.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing year-round training and competitions to athletes and Unified Sports partners in nearly 172 countries. Their headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan is chaired by Ms. Ronak Lakhani who is awarded with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her selfless services to differently-abled persons.

About Nauman Arfeen

Nauman Arfeen is a name famous for his fashion designing skills. He caters all genders and all ages. His exquisite, unique and intricate designs are not only recognized in Pakistan but also all across the globe. His turbans are traditionally hand wrapped and the crowning glory of his brand. A groom is incomplete without his sherwani. Women swear is blooming with time and his attires are to drool over. Even the kids are dressed to perfection by Nauman Arfeen.