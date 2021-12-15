Youth minister, HEC secretary general meet Estonia’s education and research minister

Dubai, Minister of Youth and Sport Affairs Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al Moayyed and Higher Education Council (HEC) Secretary-General Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa paid a visit to Estonia Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. Minister Al Moayyed and Dr. Shaikha Rana met with the Minister of Education and Research of the Republic of Estonia Liina Kersna, where they were briefed about Estonia pavilion and the various digital services that Estonia provides, in addition to the digital governance model it follows.

They held a meeting with Estonia's education minister in which they discussed relations between the friendly countries, aspects of cooperation in the educational fields and areas of modernization, promoting the educational and training system and benefiting from experiences and expertise in the areas of digitization.

Source: Bahrain News Agency