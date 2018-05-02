YPO Innovation Week Unites Global Innovators for Africa Ignite Event

Signature Event in Kenya Will Feature Cutting-Edge Insights from a Selection of Africa’s Most Innovative Thought and Business Leaders

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its third annual YPO Innovation Week, YPO will host Africa Ignite in Nairobi, Kenya, convening more than 140 senior executives to discuss and brainstorm how technology is transforming business operations in Africa and around the world.

YPO Innovation Week is a series of more than 50 events conducted in over 30 countries throughout the world from 7-11 May 2018, featuring dynamic global innovators who will come together to share best-in-class business strategies as well as timely and relevant insights that are fueling innovation and shaping the future of global business over the next decade.

Through lectures, workshops and site visits, Africa Ignite will focus on the opportunities and challenges of doing business in Africa, while highlighting Africa’s spirit of innovation.

“Africa is a hotbed of innovation, as will be showcased throughout Africa Ignite 2018,” says YPO Africa Ignite Co-Champion Dhruv Pandit, CEO of Fedha Group. “YPO members from across Africa will share experiences with each other and learn from truly innovative businesses that are already disrupting the African landscape in a positive way.”

Featured speakers include:

Craig Wing, Partner of FutureWorld International

Rob Burnet, a two-time Emmy Award winning producer and founder and CEO of Well Told Story

Eric Hersman, Founder and CEO of BRCK and Founder of iHUB

Vishal Agarwal, Chairman and Chief Executive of Full Circle Africa and YPO member

Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean of the Henley Business School

Co-Champion Chirag Sanghrajka, Managing Director of Cape Holdings Ltd., adds, “The event sold out in record time, and we look forward to welcoming over 140 top CEOs from across Africa and beyond.”

YPO Innovation Week is a global event during which the world’s most innovative companies share their inspiration and insights. YPO Innovation Week is designed for YPO leaders who are responsible for vision, strategy, information and technology who are charged with driving innovation — across industries and sectors.

Through signature Innovation Week events, live two-way interactive video casts and livestream events, business leaders will learn how to keep pace with innovation trends on a global scale, innovate and disrupt industry practices, nurture and develop value-creating ideas across organizations and positively impact communities, industries and the world.

Additional Innovation Week signature events will be held between 7-11 May 2018 in major cities including Sydney, Australia; London, England; New York, New York, USA; Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Silicon Valley, California, USA.

For more information, visit the YPO Innovation Week website.

ABOUT YPO

The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world’s most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO empowers more than 25,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ 16 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit YPO.org.

Contact:

YPO

Linda Fisk

Office: +1 972 629 7305 (United States)

Mobile: +1 972 207 4298

press@ypo.org