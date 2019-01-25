YPO to Host Largest Annual Gathering of Global CEOs in Cape Town, South Africa, 6-7 March 2019

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YPO , the premier leadership organization for chief executives in the world, will host more than 2,000 business leaders at YPO EDGE in Cape Town, South Africa, 6-7 March 2019. YPO EDGE is YPO’s annual showcase of thought leadership and innovation, bringing together visionaries, talented leaders, subject matter experts and unique voices from around the world to engage and inspire all that attend this invitation-only event.

“Cape Town is the ideal host city for YPO EDGE,” said Paul Berman, YPO member and Host City Chair. “The city is a renowned gateway to the worlds of business, technology, culture and innovation, and we are delighted for this opportunity to showcase all that the city has to offer to the talented group of global leaders who will be attending this premier event. YPO EDGE presents a very tangible way to showcase our country and the exciting future we have ahead of us to some of the world’s most influential business leaders.”

During a time of radical economic, technological, and societal change, leadership methods are being redefined and retooled to adapt for the future. The theme of this year’s YPO EDGE, Life of RE_, aims to provide opportunities, support and inspiration for young leaders as they reinvent themselves and their industries.

“For two remarkable days, YPO members will lean forward into the future and get connected to new ideas and fresh perspectives,” said YPO CEO Scott Mordell. “We are so looking forward to hosting these extraordinary global leaders in the wonderful city of Cape Town.”

From business sustainability to food scarcity solutions, YPO EDGE will feature many hot topics and brilliant minds including:

After the event, YPO will create a real-world example of the Life of Re_ as it plans to repurpose structural elements from the event to be donated to community projects in Langa, historically known as Cape Town’s oldest township.

“We are purposefully reinvesting in the local community as a way to thank our host city,” added YPO EDGE Chair Ravi Naidoo. “We hope this important initiative will have both a positive impact and a lasting legacy on Langa long after the grateful leaders of YPO have left our shores.”

Beverley Schäfer, Minister of Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape said: “We are delighted to be hosting the YPO EDGE delegates in Cape Town this year. The conference will give us an opportunity to showcase Cape Town and the rest of our province as a tourism, events and investment destination to a network of chief executives and thought leaders from around the globe. As a province, our focus has been on growing an economy for the future with a focus on tech, innovation and the green economy. This year’s theme of the Life of Re_ is perfectly aligned to our focus on reskilling, redefining and recycling, and I believe the YPO delegates will find a lot to be excited about here.”

Paul Berman further shares, “We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to present South Africa to this group of business leaders and demonstrate, after a period of adverse international publicity, how we are overcoming our challenges. We have a chance to show that we are a nation at one, committed to work, to build, to change and to progress.”

About YPO:

YPO is the premier global leadership organization for more than 27,000 chief executives in over 130 countries and the global platform for them to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world’s most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO member-run companies, diversified among industries and types of businesses, employ more than 22 million people globally and generate USD9 trillion in annual revenues. For more information, visit ypo.org .