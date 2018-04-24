YPO Welcomes 2018 YPO Innovation Week Sponsors

DALLAS, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YPO, the world’s premier leadership organization of chief executives, announced today that Techstars has joined as a gold sponsor and Geniecast, Emplify and Telluride are silver sponsors of the 2018 YPO Innovation Week.

YPO Innovation Week sponsors offer valuable insight, key connections and respected expertise that made the world’s largest and most impactful innovation initiative possible.

“YPO Innovation Week brings together some of the most innovative and disruptive leaders around the world,” said YPO CEO Scott Mordell. “We are so pleased to partner with these prestigious and forward-thinking organizations and businesses to help elevate the week’s experiences for our members and take innovation to the next level.”

During the week of 7-11 May 2018, YPO will host innovation events across the globe from Sydney, Australia to London, England; Tel Aviv, Israel to New York, New York, USA; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to Palo Alto, California, USA and Nairobi, Kenya, and more.

The mission of YPO Innovation Week is to drive innovation and transformation across a diverse range of industries and sectors through signature events, live interactive video casts and livestream events across more than 30 countries. Business leaders and pioneering thinkers will engage in a weeklong forum discussing the most important innovations affecting business today, including augmented and virtual reality, vehicle technology, digital imaging, wearables, smart home, sensors and more.

“We welcome these prestigious partners and their participation in the 2018 YPO Innovation Week,” said YPO Innovation Week Chair Keith Alper. “With their support, we will truly be able to overturn conventional thinking and inspire business leaders to accelerate what’s next.”

Gold Sponsors

Techstars is featuring Techstars Founders who will deliver pitches at several YPO Innovation Week events, including the Global FinTech Summit, the World Technology Summit and the NYSE Closing Bell event.

Silver Sponsors

Geniecast is hosting digital events throughout YPO Innovation Week via two-way video broadcast.

Emplify’s CEO Santiago Jaramillo, a YPO member, will present on the future of work at the Silicon Valley Summit and World Technology Summit.

Telluride is hosting a virtual reality space at the Silicon Valley Summit and providing an exclusive prize package for YPO Global Innovation Award finalists.

