ZAMBIA ASSURES AU IT HAS ALL FACILITIES NEED TO HOST AFRICAN MINERALS RESOURCES CENTRE

LUSAKA, The Zambian government has assured the African Union (AU) that the country has got all the facilities required to host the African Minerals Resources Centre (AMDC), says acting Mines Minister Charles Banda, who notes that Zambia has been an exporter of minerals for many years.

AU Heads of State and Government decided to address weaknesses in the continent's mining sector through the endorsement of the Africa Mining Vision (AMV) and the establishment of the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) to provide strategic operational support for the Vision and its Action Plan.

Zambia had an enabling environment to enable it host such a centre in Africa, Banda said here Thursday when the Senior Industrial Adviser Response Mineral Resources Development at the AU Commission, Frank Mugyenyi, and other members of the delegation paid a courtesy call on him.

The delegation in on a two day visit to assess if Zambia can host the Africa Minerals Development Resource Centre.

Mugyenyi-said African countries had potential for a mineral processing centre and so far his team had visited Sudan and would next be going to evaluate Kenya.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK