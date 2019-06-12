Zilliant Announces New Partnership with SAP and Major Expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

SaaS leader joins SAP® PartnerEdge®, releases Zilliant Price Manager on SAP App Center, and opens new European office

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Zilliant, an industry leader in AI-driven pricing and sales growth solutions, today announced that it is joining the SAP® PartnerEdge® program and releasing Zilliant Price Manager integration with SAP Cloud Platform. Additionally, Zilliant has strategically expanded by opening its third European office co-located at SAP headquarters in Walldorf, Germany.

Zilliant’s Price Manager application is now available to explore and purchase on the SAP App Center, bringing immediate benefit to businesses running SAP solutions by consolidating core pricing tasks, eliminating manual processes and enabling pricing teams to identify and prevent profit leakage across the business. The new release rounds out Zilliant’s price optimization and management SaaS offering to businesses that use SAP solutions, many of whom already benefit from Zilliant’s industry-leading AI-driven pricing optimization and sales growth solutions. Supporting the SAP Cloud Platform also allows businesses with SAP on-premises solutions to leverage the latest technological innovations and cloud solutions from SAP and Zilliant.

The SAP PartnerEdge program gives Zilliant access to leading intelligent technologies and platforms from SAP to rapidly design, develop and bring to market new integrated applications. In addition, Zilliant will now deepen its existing cloud-based offerings with SAP Cloud for Customer, SAP® C/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA®.

“Zilliant is honored to expand our relationship with SAP through this technology and business partnership,” said Greg Peters, Zilliant CEO. “As leading B2B companies turn to SAP to help them digitally transform and create the Intelligent Enterprise, Zilliant’s AI-driven pricing and sales growth solutions enable our mutual customers to maximize the immediate value of every transaction and lifetime value of every customer. Customers that have deployed Zilliant as a part of their digital transformation have achieved return on investment within six months of deployment, funded additional initiatives, and accelerated their transformation initiatives.”

Zilliant’s new office, co-located on the SAP world headquarters campus in Walldorf, Germany, allows Zilliant to accelerate its growth within the region in collaboration with SAP. With offices now in London, Paris, and Walldorf, customers across Europe benefit from Zilliant’s industry-leading strengths including best customer satisfaction, highest value delivered, and fastest time-to-value, per the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B-Focused Price Optimization Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment.

A world leader in end-to-end pricing solutions for B2B, Zilliant solves pricing and sales challenges for enterprise customers operating in complex B2B product and sales environments. Included in Zilliant’s comprehensive set of AI-based SaaS pricing solutions are the following:

Zilliant Price Manager helps pricing teams establish, manage and automate the pricing process, adjust prices quickly and accurately, and visualize the financial impact of price changes.

helps pricing teams establish, manage and automate the pricing process, adjust prices quickly and accurately, and visualize the financial impact of price changes. Zilliant Price IQ is a market-leading AI-powered price optimization solution, delivering predictive and proactive guidance to pricing, sales and management.

is a market-leading AI-powered price optimization solution, delivering predictive and proactive guidance to pricing, sales and management. Zilliant Deal Manager automates the ‘Deal Desk’ and creates collaboration between pricing and sales to ensure the best prices on every deal.

automates the ‘Deal Desk’ and creates collaboration between pricing and sales to ensure the best prices on every deal. Zilliant Sales IQ provides predictive analytics and sales guidance that identifies cross-sell, upsell and customer retention strategies for every customer account.

provides predictive analytics and sales guidance that identifies cross-sell, upsell and customer retention strategies for every customer account. Zilliant Sales Planner delivers AI-derived sales analytics and insights that help your sales teams spot customer specific opportunities, take actions that increase sales wins with existing customers, and provides closed-loop collaboration tracking to enable effective sales performance.

delivers AI-derived sales analytics and insights that help your sales teams spot customer specific opportunities, take actions that increase sales wins with existing customers, and provides closed-loop collaboration tracking to enable effective sales performance. Zilliant IQ Anywhere is an API framework that allows Zilliant’s insights to be delivered across every engagement with the customer, ensuring that every selling interaction, regardless of channel, is optimized.

For more information please visit zilliant.com or contact press@zilliant.com .

About Zilliant:

Zilliant offers flexible end-to-end pricing and sales growth solutions, from price list management to advanced, AI-driven pricing and sales guidance to maximize the immediate value of every transaction, and the lifetime value of every customer. Powered by the most advanced technologies, Zilliant’s SaaS solutions enable B2B companies to transform data into actionable intelligence, empowering them to achieve revenue and profitability goals.

With over 15,000 users in 90 countries receiving pricing and sales insights across 40 vertical B2B industries, Zilliant’s platform is the most advanced and broadly deployed use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics in B2B enterprise markets. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

SAP, SAP S4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/ trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/322835/Zilliant.jpg