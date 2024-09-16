Zoom for Government Platform Expands With Zoom AI Companion, Receives FedRAMP® JAB Authorization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Zoom announced that The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Joint Authorization Board (JAB) authorized Zoom AI Companion as a JAB Moderate system, adding to Zoom for Government’s growing list of authorized products, solidifying the company’s commitment to the U.S. government space . Most recently, Zoom Contact Center also received FedRAMP® JAB certification as part of the Zoom for Government platform, in June of 2024.

Now, U.S. federal agencies, state and local municipalities, and approved businesses and organizations that support U.S. government missions with paid Zoom accounts will have a FedRAMP-authorized, secure AI offering available to them, all within the familiar Zoom experience. Zoom for Government was initially FedRAMP authorized in March of 2019 and received collective JAB approval in July of 2023.

Zoom AI Companion is built on a foundation of trust, security, and responsible AI, which is of the utmost importance to government agencies. AI Companion integrates into the work day seamlessly, enabling users to simplify their day by streamlining tasks through information synthesis, enhancing and optimizing capabilities, and improving team effectiveness and efficiency.

“At Zoom, we are dedicated to bringing quick availability to Zoom products to market by first and foremost understanding our customers’ needs for specific industry solutions,” said Matt Mandrgoc, head of U.S. public sector at Zoom. “We received this certification on an expeditious timeframe, which further demonstrates our continued commitment to our U.S. government customers and we look forward to continuing to add new customer-focused solutions to the Zoom for Government platform in the future.”

What is FedRAMP?

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) provides a standardized approach to security authorizations for Cloud Service Offerings. FedRAMP establishes a public-private partnership to promote innovation and advance more secure information technologies.

What is JAB?

JAB is composed of CIOs and Authorizing Officials from the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and General Services Administration (GSA). The JAB selects approximately 12 cloud products a year to work with for a JAB Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO). A JAB P-ATO represents a “high water mark” from the assessment perspective. Zoom for Government received its JAB accreditation on July 28, 2023.

Zoom for Government

The JAB P-ATO certification extends beyond Zoom AI Companion and covers the entire Zoom for Government platform, providing limitless human connection for government agencies and contractors. The secure all-in-one Zoom for Government platform helps customers save time, reduce costs, increase productivity, and make teamwork more meaningful. With solutions like Zoom Rooms, organizations can turn offices into modern, easy-to-use, and powerful collaborative workspaces. The Zoom API enables the integration of agency-specific applications with the Zoom for Government platform, supporting seamless workflows. And, with Zoom’s feature-rich cloud Zoom Phone system, agencies have the opportunity to consolidate their communications infrastructure right in the Zoom for Government platform.

Currently, FedRAMP JAB-authorized Zoom for Government products include:

Zoom AI Companion

Zoom Contact Center

Zoom Meetings

Zoom Phone

Zoom Team Chat

Zoom Rooms

Zoom Room Connector

Zoom API

Zoom Whiteboard

Zoom Events

Zoom Notes

Zoom Workspace Reservations

Zoom Mesh

Zoom SDKs

Zoom App Marketplace

Zoom Client

Coming soon to Zoom for Government:

Zoom Node

Zoom Clips

Simple, Scalable & Secure

Zoom for Government was designed to comply with the stringent requirements of the U.S. federal government. Zoom for Government runs on AWS GovCloud, a secure network that enables customers to deploy applications and data. It is managed by U.S. persons and leverages co-located data centers within the United States. Zoom for Government has received FedRAMP Moderate, DoD IL4, and StateRAMP authorizations, as well as HIPAA and CJIS attestations. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoom.com/en/industry/government/ or reach out to fedramp@zoom.us .

