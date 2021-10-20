Zoom Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for UCaaS. This is the second time Zoom has been named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS (2020 was the first year that Zoom was recognized) and its second consecutive time as a Leader.

The report analyzed 14 companies in the UCaaS space, naming Zoom as a Leader.

“We are honored that Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for UCaaS for the second straight year,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. “Zoom is committed to providing frictionless, reliable, and secure technology to empower modern, distributed workforces, and we believe we were recognized due to the convenience and accessibility of our UCaaS solutions, including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Phone. We will continue to work hard to meet current and emerging communication demands and deliver happiness to all of our global customers.”

To read a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS report, please visit zoom.us/gartner .

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O’Connell, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheth, 18 October 2021 – For Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

