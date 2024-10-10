Zoom named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide

Zoom Celebrates its Fifth Consecutive Time Being Placed in the Leaders Quadrant

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced that Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide for the fifth time in a row. The UCaaS report evaluated 11 companies in the unified communications space, and Zoom has been recognized as a Leader in this. Zoom includes enterprise-grade solutions like Zoom AI Companion , Zoom Contact Center , Zoom Team Chat , Zoom Phone , Zoom Meetings , and Workvivo .

“We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS for the fifth year in a row is a true testament to our dedication and commitment to providing the best in class UCaaS solutions,” said Graeme Geddes, chief growth and sales officer at Zoom. “Although a lot has changed these past five years, Zoom has remained steadfast in delivering collaboration and communication tools that help empower users and improve productivity.”

To read a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS report, please click here .

