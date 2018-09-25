Zoomlion Joins Kenya’s KES Road Project, Further Advancing Gains in African Market

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), China’s top construction machinery manufacturer, has delivered an order of ZE360E and ZE230E excavators to Kenya’s Kitale- Endebess-Suam (KES) road renovation project, the company’s latest milestone in its decade-long history in the African market.

Located in Trans Nzoia County and expected to take 912 days, Zoomlion’s excavators will be used to upgrade and rebuild a 45-kilometer-long (27.96 miles) segment of the KES’s asphalt road.

“It’s an honor to join the KES road renovation project,” said Fu Hongsheng, General Manager Assistant of Zoomlion Overseas Company. “Zoomlion’s dedication to quality and understanding of the African market has enabled us to win the trust of clients across the continent and we are confident that our excavators will excel in the construction tasks ahead.

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative has given us new opportunities to expand in the African market. We have built a comprehensive operations network in Africa that emphasizes strong spare parts and service support as well as technician and talent training. Zoomlion’s equipment is now in active service in multiple infrastructure projects in Africa, making our brand a symbol of Sino-Africa friendship,” said Fu.

Since entering the market in 2007 Zoomlion’s thoroughly-tested equipment has participated in over a dozen construction projects across Africa, including the East-West Highway in Algeria, Kusile Power Station in South Africa, Central Railway project in Tanzania and the Hass Towers in Kenya.

In 2014, Zoomlion’s concrete mixing plant serviced Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway project, the country’s first railway since independence. Zoomlion’s highly efficient and reliable equipment as well as the professional service team’s dedicated work were praised by the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development.

Zoomlion now sells engineering, earthmoving, concrete and construction machinery products to 15 countries in Africa, including Algeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Namibia.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 800 cutting-edge products from 49 product lines covering nine major categories. Zoomlion is China’s first construction machinery company to be listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more information, please visit http://en.zoomlion.com/.