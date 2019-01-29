World’s Worst Air is in S. African Coal Community
MIDDELBURG, SOUTH AFRICA South Africa's coal mining heartland has the worst air quality in the world, according to a recent study by environmental group Greenpeace. The 12 large coal mines in this area make it the world's hotspot for
UN Seeks Nearly $1 Billion to Assist Displaced in Nigeria
GENEVA The United Nations is launching a three-year Humanitarian Response Strategy together with the Nigeria Regional Refugee Response Plan. The $983 million appeal will assist millions of victims of Boko Haram attacks in northeastern Nigeria and hun...
Shipwrecked African Migrants Arrive in Spain After Arduous Journey
A ship carrying 310 African migrants rescued from waters off Libya has arrived in Spain's southern port of Algeciras, after being denied entry by Italy and Malta.The ship, operated by the humanitarian NGO Open Arms, plucked the migrants from three
Nigeria Rejects Foreign Criticism Over Judge’s Suspension
Nigeria's government warned off international "meddling," insisting the West African country will conduct "free, fair elections" for the presidency on February 16.Reacting to criticism by the United States, Britain and the European Union of President M...
Riyadh Releases Ethiopian-Born Billionaire It Held Since 2017
WASHINGTON The Saudi government has released Sheikh Mohammed Hussein al-Amoudi, an Ethiopian-born billionaire who was arrested in November 2017, in an anti-corruption sweep.Ethiopia's Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the news.The Reuters news a...
South Sudanese Fear Leaving UN Protected Camps Despite Peace
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN Tracing his fingers over the metal fencing at a United Nations protected site in South Sudan's capital, Nhial Nyuot Nhial hung his head as he contemplated going home after years of civil war. At the
Rights Groups Worried Over Deteriorating Situation in Zimbabwe
HARARE, ZIMBABWE Rights groups say they are worried about deteriorating human rights in Zimbabwe, as a popular activist spends another weekend in jail after the High Court deferred his bail application ruling until Tuesday.High Court Justice Tapiwa C...