January 29, 2019

World’s Worst Air is in S. African Coal Community

MIDDELBURG, SOUTH AFRICA South Africa's coal mining heartland has the worst air quality in the world, according to a recent study by environmental group Greenpeace. The 12 large coal mines in this area make it the world's hotspot for

January 29, 2019

UN Seeks Nearly $1 Billion to Assist Displaced in Nigeria

GENEVA The United Nations is launching a three-year Humanitarian Response Strategy together with the Nigeria Regional Refugee Response Plan. The $983 million appeal will assist millions of victims of Boko Haram attacks in northeastern Nigeria and hun...

January 28, 2019

Shipwrecked African Migrants Arrive in Spain After Arduous Journey

A ship carrying 310 African migrants rescued from waters off Libya has arrived in Spain's southern port of Algeciras, after being denied entry by Italy and Malta.The ship, operated by the humanitarian NGO Open Arms, plucked the migrants from three

January 28, 2019

Land For Sale in Sierra Leone

House For Sale in Sierra Leone1. 3 town lots, Located at Hamilton along the New Highway2. It is fenced with concrete. 3. It has a solid Foundation with Concrete 4. There is already a Survey plan and a conveyance registered with the Ministry of

January 27, 2019

Nigeria Rejects Foreign Criticism Over Judge’s Suspension

Nigeria's government warned off international "meddling," insisting the West African country will conduct "free, fair elections" for the presidency on February 16.Reacting to criticism by the United States, Britain and the European Union of President M...

January 27, 2019

Riyadh Releases Ethiopian-Born Billionaire It Held Since 2017

WASHINGTON The Saudi government has released Sheikh Mohammed Hussein al-Amoudi, an Ethiopian-born billionaire who was arrested in November 2017, in an anti-corruption sweep.Ethiopia's Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the news.The Reuters news a...

January 26, 2019

South Sudanese Fear Leaving UN Protected Camps Despite Peace

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN Tracing his fingers over the metal fencing at a United Nations protected site in South Sudan's capital, Nhial Nyuot Nhial hung his head as he contemplated going home after years of civil war. At the

January 26, 2019

Rights Groups Worried Over Deteriorating Situation in Zimbabwe

HARARE, ZIMBABWE Rights groups say they are worried about deteriorating human rights in Zimbabwe, as a popular activist spends another weekend in jail after the High Court deferred his bail application ruling until Tuesday.High Court Justice Tapiwa C...

