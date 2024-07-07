BAG celebrates World Badminton Day



Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) celebrated this years World Badminton Day at the West Africa Senior High School (WASS).

As part of the celebration, the Association donated equipment to the school and offered an all-expenses paid trip to China for the winning participant.

The students demonstrated their skills in playing the game in a special competition at the school’s Assembly Hall.

The event was also part of the global ‘Raise A Racket’ campaign, which aims to bring communities together through the love of badminton and promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Evans Yeboah, President of BAG said, ‘World Badminton Day provides an opportunity to celebrate all that was great about the sport and I hope many millions of people discovered how fabulous the sport is.’

He said, today at the WASS we also donated sporting equipment to help students prepare for the sport and also to build up in what they in tend to do for the sport.’

Dr. Shine Agatha Ofori, Headmistress of WASS expr

essed her appreciation to the association and promised to make good use of the equipment for the development of the sport in the school and Ghana.

Dr. Benjamen Baah Konadu, Events Director at BAG said, ‘World Badminton Day is more than just a celebration; it’s a movement to bring people together through the game of sport’.

‘The game of badminton requires agility, reactions, power, and delicate touches. It’s a sport for all ages and genders, and it’s fantastic to see our community come together to celebrate it.’

Mr. Otto Mensah Coach of the school badminton team appealed to government, corporate entities and individuals to support the school to get a badminton court.

He said, ‘the Assembly Hall is a multiple purpose one as a result it makes it difficult for the players to do training’.

‘We are appealing to the government, non-governmental organisations, cooperate bodies, individuals to help us construct our own badminton court.’

World Badminton Day is held annually on July 5, and allows players to showca

se their passion for the sport to the global community.

Source: Ghana News Agency