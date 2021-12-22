30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards To Honor Courtney B. Vance, Stan Lathan, Tyrese Gibson, Zaila Avant-garde, Princess Sarah Culberson, Senators Raphael Warnock & Jon Ossoff, Airs Jan. 17 At 8 P.m. ET

General
Published by
The Street

By PR Newswire ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bounce, the nation’s popular entertainment television network serving African Americans, will present the 30 th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards — a night of inspiration, history and crowd-rousing performances celebrating African American achievements and contributions — on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Promo here. The 2022 Bounce Trumpet Awards will honor: Courtney B. Vance(Excellence in Entertainment Award): Vance’s debut in “Hamburger Hill” launched a prolific cinematic career that includes “The Hunt for Red October,”…

Read More

Related Posts

France Arrests Rwandan Businessman Wanted in Connection With 1994 Genocide

Web Desk

SIERRA LEONE MAKES PROGRESS IN TI’s CPI SCORE

WebDesk

Le ministère des Infrastructures du Rwanda va accueillir les producteurs mondiaux de ciment au 8e Africa CemenTrade du CMT

WebDesk