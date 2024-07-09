87th anniversary: St John Ambulance-Ghana trains VIP Jeoun Transport Services drivers



The St John Ambulance-Ghana, an international organisation that provides first aid, medical care, and support services, has trained VIP Jeoun Transport Services drivers in basic first aid techniques.

The activity was part of the health institution’s 87th anniversary celebration.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the St John Ambulance-Ghana distributed its locally created customised first aid education pen drives to the drivers.

The pen drives, which contained comprehensive first aid guides and videos, were given to VIP Jeoun Transport Services’ management for use as a quick reference guide in medical emergencies.

‘These videos are designed to be played on their buses to educate passengers on what to do in the event of a medical emergency.

‘Some of the videos recorded showed tidbits on how to manage bleeding (haemorrhage), cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and carry a casualty with fractured bones, among other things,’ Dr. Anthony Kwame Apedzi, Executive Director of St Jo

hn Ambulance-Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Monday in Accra.

He stated that the organisation, a leading first aid healthcare facility in Ghana, conducted a driver training programme to help reduce accidents and fatalities on the roads to contribute to road safety and promote community welfare.

‘These knowledge and skills are required for first responders in order not to worsen the plight of casualties,’ Dr Apedzi stated.

He told the GNA that the training was required due to the alarming rate of accidents and the ineffective handling of casualties at accident scenes.

‘Our concern is that most of these deaths could have been avoided if first responders had proper first aid skills,’ he said.

Dr Apedzi emphasised the organisation’s continued commitment to making the country’s roads safer.

Mr. Ernest Adakabre Frimpong Manso, Managing Director of the VIP, thanked St John Ambulance-Ghana for their assistance and pledged to continue supporting similar community-focused programmes in

the future.

St John Ambulance is an international organisation that provides first aid, medical care and support services in 44 countries.

The organisations collectively form the Order of St John, which is recognised by the United Nations.

Source: Ghana News Agency