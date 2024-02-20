Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP cuts sod for construction of Astroturf

Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, has cut the sod for the construction of an Astroturf complex in the area to promote sporting activities. The Astroturf, to be constructed at Sefwi-Bekwai in the Bibiani Municipality of the Western North Region, is to promote sports development and other recreational activities. The football pitch, which comes with an inner perimeter fence, floor lights, washrooms, spectator stands, and changing rooms, would cost about $300,000 and be completed within six months. Mr Obeng-Boateng, at the sod-cutting ceremony, said the project was in line with the Government's vision to develop sporting infrastructure across the country. He said: 'The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government inherited only three artificial football pitches across the length and breadth of the country, but we have managed to construct over 153 Astroturf nationwide to enhance sporting activities amidst COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war'. He sa id his constituency alone had been blessed with three of the Astroturfs at Bibiani Roman Park, Queen's Girls SHS at Sefwi-Anhwiaso, and Sefwi-Bekwai. Mr Obeng-Boateng expressed confidence that the project would be ready for commissioning before the end of the year to help support sports infrastructural development in the area. Oyeadeeyie Basape Kojo Armah III, the Paramount of Chief Sefwi-Bekwai Traditional Area, who chaired the occasion, commended the Government and the MP for their numerous development interventions in the Municipality. He indicated that the Astroturf, when completed, would go a long way to help enhance sports and promote other recreational activities in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency