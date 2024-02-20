Dr Naami constructs access ramps for Ghanata Senior High School

Dr Augustina Naami, Head of the Department of Social Work at the University of Ghana, has constructed three access ramps at the Ghanata Senior High School, Accra. The ramps will allow a first-year student, Gabriel Buetey Narh, who has cerebral palsy, to use some of the school's facilities. Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition that affects movement and the motor skills of a person The improved structures feature a classroom for Gabriel to use throughout his three-year studies at the school, an eating area and a washroom dedicated to him. Adonai Studios, a social enterprise focused on disability rights advocacy, requested Dr. Naami's intervention after discovering that all the school's buildings were inaccessible to Gabriel, who received SHS placement there following his Basic Education Certificate Examination. At a ceremony to hand over the ramps to the school, Dr Naami urged the government to be intentional about disability inclusion, ensuring that every educational institution in the country is di sability friendly. She urged teachers to take special interest in the development of students with disabilities, adding that some children with disabilities also have learning difficulties that require special attention. Dr. Naami also donated a video camera to aid Gabriel's studies. The camera will be used to capture activities on the board which will serve as notes for him. The school authorities expressed gratitude to Dr Naami and urged other individuals and organisations to support the school with such infrastructure. Source: Ghana News Agency