Events dedicated to Thracian Culture to be held all year in Kazanlak



Numerous events dedicated to Thracian culture are coming up in Kazanlak in 2024, Dr. Momchil Marinov, Director of the local Iskra Historical Museum, told BTA on Monday.

Most of the events will be dedicated to two important anniversaries: the 80th anniversary of the discovery of the Kazanlak Thracian tomb and the 20th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Seuthes III in what came to be known as Golyama Kosmatka mound near Shipka in central Bulgaria.

The tomb and cult complex Ostrusha, which has been completely restored, will be officially opened to visitors on April 29. On April 30, an exhibition dedicated to the Kazanlak Tomb will be opened in the Museum.

The purpose of the exhibition is to show new data about the conservation practices applied at the site over the decades. ‘Somehow, being engaged with day-to-day issues, we do not pay attention to the fact that this monument has been adequately protected over many decades and that it is one exemple of how Bulgaria should treat its cultural and histor

ical heritage,’ said Marinov.

The yearly scientific conference on thracology and archaeological research related to antiquity, will also be held on or around the anniversary, with the most prominent researchers in the field expected to take part. Lectures will be organized every month during the year and admission to all initiatives will be free, added Marinov.

Guest exhibitions from other museums are also planned in Kazanlak. ‘Original exhibits related to antiquity and, in particular, the Thracian heritage, which are owned by major Bulgarian museums, will be visiting Kazanlak,’ said Marinov. The programme for the upcoming exhibitions will be announced in the near future.

The celebrations will conclude in September with the 20th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Seuthes III in Golyama Kosmatka mound. The objective is to make these events as accessible as possible to the public, so that people can gain a deeper understanding of the region’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Source: Ghana Ne

ws Agency