INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson opens second edition of youth festival

Board Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa opened the second edition of INJAZ Bahrain Youth Festival, in the presence of Minister of Youth Affairs Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi. The festival, held at Water Garden City, attracted more than 5000 visitors over two successive days.

The function aims to build a generation of young entrepreneurs capable of enrolling in the financial and business market.

Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa said that the festival provides a platform for the youth to cast light on the capabilities and potentials of the future generation of Bahraini entrepreneurs to engage in a practical experience of market management. She affirmed that hosting the festival for the second time is part of a plan to empower Bahraini youth and prepare them for the labour market.

Source: Bahrain News Agency