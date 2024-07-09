Keta Civic Education Club visits Ghana Police Service



The Keta National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a three-week educational trip for its Civic Education Clubs (CEC) in member schools within the Municipality.

The tour, which was aimed at equipping pupils with requisite knowledge about relevant state institutions, was held at the Ghana Police Service, Keta Division.

Madam Forgive Dedzo, Chief Field Officer, Keta NCCE, who led the team, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that it was necessary to expose the pupils to relevant sectors of governance.

She said the opportunity would equip the pupils with a learning experience beyond the classroom.

Madam Lina Bensah, the Keta NCCE Director, hinted at a second phase of the educational trip to be held for other member schools when school resumed the following term.

The pupils were also taught about the relationship between civil and Criminal Offences and how to make police complaints and statements.

Chief Inspector Stephen Atidzon, took the pupils through how the administrative structure of t

he Police Service was set up, the various ranks within the Service, and how to access the various Departments within the Service.

‘The core mandate of the Ghana Police Service is to keep peace within the community, we also ensure the protection of lives and properties as well as protecting your fundamental human rights of citizens,’ he said.

Chief Inspector Divine Boateng, the Keta Police Station Officer, also led the team through some offices such as the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to give them first-hand knowledge of how the Police service operated.

The pupils were encouraged to study hard and pursue any course of their choice.

Schools including Ketasco Basic Schools, Norlivime RC Basic Schools, and Dzelukofe EP Basic Schools have benefited from the exercise.

The pupils, for their part, expressed happiness and education through the exercise.

They explained that the tour had changed their perceptions of the Service.

Source: Ghana News Agency