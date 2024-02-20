NPP constitutes Campaign Team for 2024 Election

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assembled experienced and formidable personalities as advisors and managers to steer the party's campaign for the 2024 Election. The team comprised prominent figures within the party including former President John Agyekum Kufuor and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former National Chairman, Freddie Blay, and former Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu. The team aims to mobilise support across the country and strategise effectively towards winning the 2024 Election, credible sources told the media after a crunch meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Party in Accra, on Monday. The members of the Party's Council of Elders, including Elizabeth Ohene, Rev. Joyce Aryee, and Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff are also members of the Campaign Team. The chairman of campaign team is Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament for Okere and former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, supported by deputies; Fred Oware and Nana Akomea. Together, they would oversee the overall direction of the campaign, coordinating various activities and initiatives. The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, takes the role of Director of campaign operations, with National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, as his deputy. Mr Frederick Opare Ansah, former Member of Parliament for Suhum, takes on the role of Campaign Manager, with deputies; Osei Bonsu Amoah for Parliamentary Campaign, Dr Ibrahim Anyars in charge of Presidential Campaign, while Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko takes charge of Research and Administration. The NEC also approved a proposed structure for the Party's national campaign and appointed some individuals to serve on the various campaign committees. A National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC), which shall oversee the work of all other committees, would be chaired by the 2024 Presidential Candidate, assisted by his running-mate, yet to be named. The National Chairman shall also serve on the NCCC. Former President J. A. Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo and all members of the National Council of Elders: Freddie Blay, Elizabeth Ohene, Rev. Joyce Aryee, and Akosua Frema Osei Opare would serve on the National Advisory Committee. Mr Peter Mac Manu is in charge of electoral affairs of the campaign. Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, John Boadu, Kofi Dzamasi, Dr. Susana Alo, Salifu Saeed, Samuel Awuku, Anthony Karbo, Dr. Nyame Baafi, Nii Adjei Sowah are all Senior Campaign Aides. Mr Joseph Cudjoe is the Coordinator for Identifiable Groups, Mavis Hawa Koomson is the campaign Coordinator for the Coastal Zone, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, Coordinator for the Middle Belt Zone, and Dominic Nitiwul, Coordinator for the Northern Zone. Dr Gideon Boako is the spokesperson for the NPP Presidential Candidate. Mr Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye is the Director of Communications for the campaign with Yaw Adomako Baafi and Akbar Khomeni as his deputies. Maxwell Krobea Kwabena Asante is the Coordinator for Social Media. Research Directorate: Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah . Finance and Fund Raising: Dr Alolo Mutaka. Legal Directorate: Frank Davies (Chairman), Gary Nimako Marfo (Deputy). Diplomatic Liaison: Ambassador Edward Boateng. These Committees would be inaugurated at a later date. There shall also be regional, constituency and polling station campaign teams to assist the National Campaign Committees towards the effective execution of their mandate. The NPP Campaign Team Chairman - Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice Chairman - Running Mate Advisors National Chairman Mr J. A. Kufuor Nana Akufo-Addo Mr. Freddy Blah Madam Elizabeth Ohene Madam Joyce Aryee The Chief of staff Operations Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua Strategist Chairman Mr Dan Botwe Vice Chairpersons Mr Fred Oware Nana Akomea Manager Frederick Opare Ansah Deputies Madam Antoinette Tsiboe Darko Mr OB Amoah Dr. Ibrahim Anyars Electoral Affairs Mr Peter Mac Manu National Executives Regional Chairpersons Senior Aides Mr Kwabena Agyepong Mr Kofi Dzamesi Mr John Boadu Dr. Suzanna Alo Mr Salif u Saeed Mr Sammy Awuku Mr Kwasi Nyame Baafi Mr Nii Adjei Sowah Identifiable Groups Joseph Cudjoe Coastal Campaign Madam Hawa Koomson Middle Belt Nana Ayew Afriyie Northern Belt Dominic Nitiwul Director of Communications Denis Miracles Assistants Mr Adomako Baafi Akbar Spokesperson Dr. Gideon Boako Source: Ghana News Agency