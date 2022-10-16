South Africa to host President of Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic for a State Visit

PRETORIA, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) for a State Visit on Oct 18.

The Presidency said that the visit aims to strengthen the already existing good political relations fortified by the strong historical ties dating back from the years of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

“The two Presidents will exchange views on recent developments related to the question of Western Sahara, including the mobilization of regional, continental and international support toward finding a sustainable resolution to the Western Sahara conflict in line with the provisions of the 1991 Ceasefire Agreement,” the Presidency said.

In 2019, South Africa hosted a Solidarity Conference for the region’s support of self-determination.

“The South African government remains concerned about the impasse in a dialogue toward finding a lasting solution that will provide for the self-determination of the people of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic in line with the relevant AU and UN resolutions and the objectives and principles of the Constitutive Act of the African Union,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency added that South Africa remains steadfast in its support for the Saharawi people and continues to provide humanitarian and material support to alleviate the harsh living conditions that they have continued to suffer.

Western Sahara is a disputed territory on the northwest coast and in the Maghreb region of North and West Africa. About 20% of the territory is controlled by the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), while the remaining 80% of the territory is occupied and administered by neighboring Morocco.

In 2020, the United States recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Moroccan normalization of relations with Israel.

Source: Nam News Network