Specialised Bahraini medical team arrives in quake-affected areas in Syria

Damascus, Mar. 18 (BNA): A Bahraini medical team arrived here yesterday to contribute to the treatment of those wounded as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit the country recently.

The move is in line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to support the brotherly Syrian people in their humanitarian ordeal caused by the earthquake, through the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), led by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the National Committee for Supporting Earthquake Victims in Syria and Türkiye.

On the occasion, RHF Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Committee for Supporting Earthquake Victims in Syria and Türkiye, Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed Al-Ameen, lauded HM the King’s directive to deliver relief aid to those affected by the quake that had struck parts of Syria, praising the support enjoyed by the RHF from the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and commending HH Shaikh Nasser’s efforts in leading the RHF’s work.

Dr. Al-Sayed asserted that based on the agreement signed with the Syrian Doctors Syndicate, the two sides have coordinated to send a team of Bahraini volunteer doctors and members of the Bahrain Medical Society, led by Dr. Amer Al-Derazi, to contribute to the treatment of those injured due to the earthquake.

Dr. Al-Sayed pointed out that based on the MoU, the Bahraini medical team specialising in treating fractures, injuries and general surgery arrived in Damascus, and then headed to the affected governorate of Aleppo, where it will perform many surgeries for the injured victims of the earthquake.

The Bahraini medical team will also visit a number of hospitals and medical centres in Syria to identify the most important medical needs and work to provide some of the necessary medical supplies that Syria needs at the present time, which will contribute to raising the efficiency of the medical services provided to those affected by the earthquake, through donations from government and private hospitals in Bahrain, he added.

Chairman of the Syrian Doctors Syndicate, Ghassan Fandy, expressed deepest thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people for their swift response in delivering treatment and dispatching medical staff, affirming the Syrian people’s pride in the deep-rooted friendly relations between the two countries, and in Bahrain’s honourable stance during the painful crisis Syrian is going through due to the earthquake.

Dr. Amer Al-Derazi expressed appreciation to the RHF, led by HH Shaikh Nasser, for ensuring easy procedures for dispatching the Bahraini medical team to Syrian.

He said that the medical team will contribute to alleviating the pain of the injured, noting that quake-affected areas will benefit from Bahrain’s medical expertise in treating patients and identifying the needs of hospitals and health centres.

Source: Bahrain News Agency