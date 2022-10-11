“World Reading Beijing”- Beijing Kid Literature Salon was successfully held in Tunis

The salon aims to help Tunisian readers with better reading and understanding Beijing, and to open the window for Tunisian readers to know more Beijing writers and works. The “World Reading Beijing” Literature Salon is a new brand activity launched by Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles in 2022 to promote the “Going Global” of Chinese literature. By inviting local readers, critics, publishers and translators, the event is to further their communication with Chinese writers. Within year 2022, a series of Literature Salon will be held for the Italian version of Star Fish (written by Zhou Xiaofeng), the Turkish version of Cat City (written by Lao She), the Spanish version of Freaking Food (written by Liu Heng) and the Romanian version of The Wheat (written by Liu Qingbang).